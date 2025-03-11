Falcons Signing LB Divine Deablo To Two-Year, $14M Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Falcons are signing former Raiders LB Divine Deablo to a two-year, $14 million deal.

Rapoport adds Deablo will make $8 million in the first year of his contract.

Deablo, 26, was a third-round pick to the Raiders out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.98 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $3.116 million last year.

In 2024, Deablo appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 63 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and two passes defended.