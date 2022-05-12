Falcons Signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Kwiatkoski has ties to Falcons executive Ryan Pace from their time together with the Bears.

Kwiatkoski, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.915 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 in 2019.

Kwiatkoski was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with $13.5 million guaranteed with the Raiders. He later agreed to restructure his deal with the team but was cut loose back in March.

In 2021, Kwiatkoski appeared in eight games for the Raiders and recorded 21 tackles.