Falcons Signing QB Emory Jones

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, the Falcons are signing QB Emory Jones to their practice squad.
Jones, 24, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2024 draft. Unfortunately, he was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp. He signed with the UFL DC Defenders in November.
Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game.
