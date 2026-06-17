Falcons Signing Two UFL Players, Including DT Devonnsha Maxwell

According to Ian Rapoport, the Falcons are signing UFL DT Devonnsha Maxwell to a contract on Wednesday.

Mike Garafolo reports Atlanta also signed UFL EDGE Keshawn Banks.

Maxwell, 27, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2023. He was placed on injured reserve as a rookie and was among their final roster cuts the following preseason.

He caught on with the DC Defenders in 2025, helping them win the UFL Championship that year.

In 2026, Maxwell appeared in 10 games for the DC Defenders and recorded 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks.