Falcons Announce Six Roster Moves

The Atlanta Falcons announced they signed LB Keshawn Banks, DT Devonnsha Maxwell, and WR Antwane Wells Jr. on Wednesday.

Atlanta released WR Casey Washington, DT Elijah Garcia, and DL CJ Nunnally IV in corresponding moves.

We have made the following roster moves: – Signed Keshawn Banks

– Signed Devonnsha Maxwell

– Signed Antwane Wells Jr. – Released Casey Washington

– Released Elijah Garcia

– Released CJ Nunnally IVhttps://t.co/sLaUc2UN1Z pic.twitter.com/8jp9fJsld5 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 17, 2026

Maxwell, 27, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2023. He was placed on injured reserve as a rookie and was among their final roster cuts the following preseason.

He caught on with the DC Defenders in 2025, helping them win the UFL Championship that year.

In 2026, Maxwell appeared in 10 games for the DC Defenders and recorded 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Banks, 26, went undrafted out of San Diego State in 2023 before catching on with the Packers. He failed to make the team’s opening day roster before re-signing with the practice squad.

He signed on with the Patriots in 2024, appearing in three games but recorded no stats. He spent 2026 on the Michigan Panthers and Orlando Storm in the UFL.

During his time at San Diego State, Banks appeared in 59 games with 47 starts. He recorded 139 tackles, 42 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, four passes defended, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.