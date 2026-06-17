Lions Placed WR Kendrick Law On IR Among Four Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they placed fifth-round WR Kendrick Law on injured reserve.

Lions announce roster moves: Signed WR Tay Martin, WR Tarik Black and WR Lucky Jackson. Placed WR Kendrick Law on Reserve/Injured. pic.twitter.com/kjhpWEgPlt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 17, 2026

They also signed three other receivers to help take his place on the roster, including Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black and Tay Martin. All three moves were previously reported, and all three players just finished up playing in the United Football League this spring.

Law tore his ACL during spring work. By being placed on IR now, he’s ineligible to play this year.

Law, 21, was a four-star recruit and the third-ranked athlete in the 2022 class. He originally committed to Alabama and remained there for three years before transferring to Kentucky.

The Lions drafted him with the No. 168 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,838,044 rookie contract that includes a $458,044 signing bonus.

During his college career, Law appeared in 46 games and recorded 86 receptions for 883 yards (10.3 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 16 rushing attempts for 83 yards (5.2 YPC).