Falcons Tried Out Four Defensive Players

The Atlanta Falcons officially brought in four free agents for tryouts on Tuesday including DB Ronnie Harrison.

The full list includes:

LB Chance Campbell DB Ronnie Harrison LB Max Tooley LB Jailin Walker

Harrison, 28, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

Harrison joined the Colts in August of 2023 before being added to their practice squad. He was promoted in November. He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal back in March and was on and off of their roster last year.

In 2024, Harrison appeared in 10 games for the Colts and recorded two tackles and a forced fumble.