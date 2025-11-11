Falcons Tried Out Four Including WR Jalen Reagor

The Atlanta Falcons officially hosted four free agents for tryouts on Monday for Week 11.

The full list includes:

WR K.J. Hamler WR Julian Hicks WR Jalen Reagor QB Tanner Mordecai

Reagor, 26, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth. Reagor was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason and had stints with the Patriots and Chargers.

In 2024, Reagor appeared in eight games for the Chargers and caught seven passes for 110 yards receiving to go along with one rush attempt for -1 yards.

Mordecai, 25, began his college career at Oklahoma back in 2018. He spent three years there before transferring to SMU in 2021. After two years as a starter at SMU, Mordecai transferred to Wisconsin in 2023.

Mordecai wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2024. He later signed on with the 49ers and was eventually added to their practice squad before returning to San Francisco on a futures contract this past January.

The 49ers released Mordecai coming out of the preseason.

In total, Mordecai threw for 9,857 yards while completing 66.4 percent of his passes to go along with 85 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed for 606 yards and eight touchdowns.