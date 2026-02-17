Falcons Waive QB Emory Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have waived QB Emory Jones, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Jones, 25, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati following the 2024 draft. Unfortunately, he was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed with the UFL DC Defenders in November.

The Falcons signed Jones to a futures deal last offseason but waived him with an injury designation before placing him on injured reserve.

Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game.