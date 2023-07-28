Falcons Worked Out DL Justin Ellis & EDGE Kemoko Turay

The Atlanta Falcons worked out free agent DL Justin Ellis and EDGE Kemoko Turay on Friday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Ellis, 31, was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year extension worth over $15 million in 2018.

The Raiders placed Ellis on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 with a knee injury and later cut him with an injury settlement. From there, he agreed to a deal with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore.

Ellis re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $1.2 million deal but the Ravens initially cut him before the start of the season. They later opted to bring him back to their practice squad and he was then elevated to the active roster.

From there, Ellis signed a one-year contract with the Giants last year.

In 2022, Ellis appeared in 17 games for the Giants and recorded 22 tackles and a sack.

Turay, 28, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal.

Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career when he caught on with the 49ers last year. He was on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Turay appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.