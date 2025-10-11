Falcons WR Darnell Mooney Out For Week 6

Per Marc Raimondi, Falcons WR Darnell Mooney is going to miss Week 6 due to a hamstring injury.

Mooney, 28, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020.

Mooney played out the final year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus.

He later joined the Falcons on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million fully guaranteed back in 2024.

In 2025, Mooney has appeared in three games for the Falcons and caught seven passes for 79 yards.

We will have more on Mooney as it becomes available.