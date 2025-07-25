Falcons WR Darnell Mooney To Miss Time With Shoulder Injury

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday evening that WR Darnell Mooney suffered a shoulder injury during training camp practice and will end up missing a few weeks.

Mooney was injured while attempting to dive for a ball during Thursday’s practice.

The good news is that it sounds like there’s at least a chance he could be available for the start of the regular season.

Mooney, 28, was a four-year starter at Tulane and was named second-team all-conference in his junior season. The Bears traded up to draft him with the No. 173 pick in the fifth round in 2020.

Mooney played out the final year of a four-year, $2,917,050 rookie contract that included a $282,050 signing bonus. He later joined the Falcons on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million fully guaranteed back in 2024.

In 2024, Mooney appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and caught 64 passes for 992 yards receiving and five touchdowns.