Five Other Teams Were Trying To Sign Trey Hendrickson

According to Jeremy Fowler, there were several teams pursuing a deal for DE Trey Hendrickson before the Ravens got involved late yesterday and closed a deal early today.

Fowlers lists the Colts, Bills, Buccaneers, Commanders and Eagles.

He adds the Colts thought they were close to signing Hendrickson at one point, while the Eagles threw their hat in the ring late.

The Buccaneers wanted to sign Hendrickson but on a shorter term than he was comfortable with, per Fowler.

Dianna Russini had reported this morning the Eagles and Colts were also pursuing a deal for Hendrickson.

Hendrickson had been lingering on the market for the first two days of the negotiating window because of a big gap between his asking price and the market, as much as $10 million per reports.

The Ravens seemed to have closed that gap when they entered the fray following their decision to back out of the trade for Maxx Crosby.

He signed a four-year, $112 million deal with the Ravens that includes $60 million guaranteed and upside to $120 million.

Hendrickson, 31, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He was due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025 when he and the team agreed to a $14 million raise to resolve a holdout.

In 2025, Hendrickson appeared in seven games for the Bengals, recording 16 total tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

