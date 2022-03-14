Five Teams Have Shown Preliminary Interest In WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Josina Anderson is reporting that the Raiders, Bears, 49ers, Colts and Texans have shown “preliminary interest” in Packers free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Valdes-Scantling figures to do pretty well in free agency this year now that most of the top free agent options are off the board.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of USF back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie deal with the Packers that included a $217,553 signing bonus. He is set to become a free agent in 2022 following this season.

Valdes-Scantling is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2022.

In 2021, Valdes-Scantling appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught 26 passes for 430 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.