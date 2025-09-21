Florio: Steelers Interest In Trading For Tyreek Hill Has Cooled

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports the Steelers have cooled on the idea of trading for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill.

Florio had previously heard Pittsburgh would be interested if and when Miami made Hill available. However, a source now tells him the Steelers are spooked by the NFL’s personal conduct policy investigation into Hill sparked by allegations of domestic violence from his wife Keeta Vaccaro in court filings.

Miami has shown no inclination to trade Hill so far despite being 0-3, but reports have said other teams are monitoring Hill’s status with the Dolphins.

If the team continues to lose and falls out of contention, it would make a lot of sense for them to shop Hill, as he’s unlikely to be back with the team on his current deal in 2026.

Hill, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over his next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees heading into the 2024 season.

In 2025, Hill has appeared in three games for the Dolphins and caught 15 passes on 23 targets for 198 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Dolphins and Hill as the news is available.