Former 49ers CB Ambry Thomas Fails Physical With Colts

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts have failed CB Ambry Thomas on his physical after claiming him off waivers on Wednesday.

Schefter adds that Indianapolis doesn’t feel Thomas’ forearm injury is completely healed. Drew Rosenhaus, Thomas’ agent, spoke on his client failing a physical: “My prediction is he will pass his next physical.”

Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury. San Francisco waived him from injured reserve.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.