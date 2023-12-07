Former Bears & 49ers K Robbie Gould Retiring From NFL

Veteran K Robbie Gould announced Thursday that he’s retiring from the NFL.

“All good things must come to an end.” After 18 years, kicker @RobbieGould09 announces his retirement from the @NFL. ❤️https://t.co/DR3lfU4g1r — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) December 7, 2023

Gould previously said he was open to re-signing with the 49ers and he later worked out for the Giants last month. However, it appears he’s ready to call it a career.

Gould, 41, originally signed on with the Patriots back in 2005 as an undrafted free agent, but he lasted just a few months in New England before joining the Ravens briefly and later joining the Bears.

Gould was in the fourth year of his five-year, $17.925 million contract when he was released by the Bears at the start of the 2016 season. He later signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

The 49ers brought Gould in on a two-year, $4 million contract in 2017. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when the 49ers franchised him. After a lengthy negotiation, Gould signed a four-year, $19 million extension right before the deadline.

He played out the remainder of that contract and has been available as an unrestricted free agent since March.

For his career, Gould made 86.5 percent of his 517 field goal attempts to go along with 97.5 percent of his extra point tries over the course of 18 seasons in the NFL. He made one Pro Bowl and one All-pro team.