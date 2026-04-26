Former Bengals WR Jermaine Burton To Attend Bills Rookie Minicamp

Jordan Schultz reports that the Bills are inviting former Bengals WR Jemaine Burton to their rookie minicamp.

Despite giving Burton multiple chances, the Bengals cut the former third-round pick following a one-game suspension back in December of 2025.

Burton was a healthy scratch multiple times last year and was also disciplined by the team. He was put on notice going into his second year, and he never appeared in a game for the Bengals in 2025.

Burton, 24, is from Calabasas, California, and won the national championship with Georgia in 2021 before transferring to Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals with the No. 80 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $5,781,913 rookie contract that included a $1,025,027 signing bonus.

In 2024, Burton appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and caught four passes on 14 targets for 107 yards and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Burton as the news is available.