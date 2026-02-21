Former Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Passed Away At 25

According to WLKY.com’s Britt Del Barba and Renee Maloney, former NFL WR Rondale Moore passed away at the age of 25 on Saturday.

The Floyd County coroner confirmed the news to the station. The report adds an autopsy has been scheduled and the cause of death will be investigated.

Police chief Todd Bailey announced that Moore was found deceased with a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound in the garage of a property in New Albany, Indiana, per Ahmad Hicks. There is an investigation underway.

Louisville HC Jeff Brohm, Moore’s head coach at Purdue, released a statement to WLKY.

“Rondale Moore was a complete joy to coach. The ultimate competitor that would never back down to any challenge. Rondale has a work ethic that was unmatched by anyone. A great teammate that would come through in any situation. we all loved Rondale and we loved his smile and competitive edge that always wanted to please everyone he came in contact with. We offer all of our thoughts and prayers to Rondale and his family and we love him very much!!!”

The former second-round pick hadn’t played in a few years due to back-to-back season-ending knee injuries.

Moore, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was a consensus All-American as a freshman in 2018. The Cardinals drafted Moore with pick No. 49 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $6,924,241 with a $2,395,812 signing bonus. Arizona later traded Moore to the Falcons for QB Desmond Ridder. Moore played out that deal and became an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

The Vikings signed Moore to a contract but he hurt his knee in August and never appeared in a game for Minnesota.

In 2023, Moore appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and caught 40 passes for 352 yards receiving to go along with 28 carries for 178 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Moore and his loved ones at this time.