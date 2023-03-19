Former Commanders TE Eli Wolf Announces Retirement

Veteran TE Eli Wolf announced his retirement from the NFL via his Instagram account on Sunday.

Wolf, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Georgia back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

Wolf was on and off of their roster before joining the Colts’ practice squad. He returned to Indianapolis on a futures contract in January of 2022. He then had brief stints on the Packers and Commanders during this past season.

He never appeared in a regular season game or recorded any statistics for his career.

During his college career at Tennessee and Georgia, Wolf caught 21 passes for 272 yards receiving and two touchdowns over the course of three seasons and 16 games.

We wish Wolf the best in his retirement from the NFL.