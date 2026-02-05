Former NFL QB Matt Schaub Gaining Interest As Quarterbacks Coach

According to Matt Zenitz, former Texans and Falcons QB Matt Schaub is beginning to gain interest around the NFL as a possible quarterbacks coach.

Shaub retired in 2021 following his time in Atlanta. He’s never held a coaching job, but he joined the Falcons as an analyst in 2023.

Schaub, 44, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2004. He spent three years in Atlanta before he was traded to the Texans for the 2007 season.

After seven years in Houston, the Texans traded him to the Raiders for a sixth-round pick. From there, Schaub played one season with the Ravens before returning to the Falcons for the 2016 season.

Schaub signed a two-year extension to remain in Atlanta before the 2019 season.

For his career, Schaub appeared in 155 games for the Falcons, Ravens, Raiders, and Texans. He completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 25,467 yards, 136 touchdowns and 91 interceptions while rushing for 353 yards and four touchdowns.