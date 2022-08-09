Former NFL RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested For Suspected DUI

The Las Vegas Police Department announced they have arrested former Seahawks and Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving under the influence.

#BREAKING The LVMPD conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue (near Wyoming and Las Vegas Blvd) on a driver, later identified as Marshawn Lynch, for suspected driver impairment. (1/2) — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 9, 2022

Police say they stopped Lynch’s car on suspicion of impaired driving and arrested him after “officers determined Lynch was impaired.” He was booked in Las Vegas for driving under the influence.

TMZ has additional details, saying this happened at about 7:25 am Tuesday morning and that Lynch had blood drawn, though he did not take a breathalyzer test.

Lynch, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Bills back in 2007. He played three seasons in Buffalo before he was traded to the Seahawks.

Lynch decided to retire after six years with the Seahawks, but later came out of retirement and was traded to the Raiders. Lynch played two seasons for Oakland. He made a brief return late in the season for the Seahawks in 2019.

In 2019, Lynch appeared in one regular-season game and rushed for 34 yards on 12 carries (2.8 YPC) and one touchdown.