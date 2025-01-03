Former Raiders & Bears OC Luke Getsy Back Working For Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said former Raiders OC Luke Getsy, who was an assistant coach at Green Bay for several years, has been working for the team in recent weeks.

LaFleur explained that Getsy is working with their defensive unit in a similar role to Robert Saleh, who was helping oversee their offense after being fired by the Jets.

“This is the first week he’s been here (physically). He’s been working with us similar to Saleh and the offense. He’s been working with the defense,” LaFleur said, via Wes Hodkiewicz.

Getsy, 40, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for several schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the Packers’ QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022 but let him go after the 2023 season.

The Raiders hired Getsy as offensive coordinator last offseason but was fired in November.

In 2024, Getsy’s offense ranked No. 28 in total yards, No. 26 in points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 18 in passing yards.