Former Ravens DC Zach Orr Met With Cowboys Regarding LB Coach Role

Per Clarence Hill Jr., former Ravens DC Zach Orr had dinner with the Cowboys on Wednesday night and is in line for an elevated LB coach role under new DC Christian Parker.

Hill mentions Orr spent time with Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer in Jacksonville in 2021. Per Hill, Orr is also drawing interest from the Giants and new HC John Harbaugh.

Orr, 33, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in May of 2014. He played three seasons before being forced to medically retire.

Shortly afterward, the Ravens hired Orr to their coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He spent a year in Jacksonville as the OLB coach under Urban Meyer before returning to Baltimore in 2022 to coach inside linebackers.

The Ravens promoted Orr to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens defense ranked No. 18 in scoring and No. 24 in total defense, including No. 10 against the run and No. 30 against the pass.