Former Saints HC Dennis Allen Candidate For Colts DC Vacancy

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports former Saints HC Dennis Allen is a candidate to fill the DC vacancy in Indianapolis.

The Colts parted way with DC Gus Bradley following the 2024 season but retained HC Shane Steichen and GM Chris Ballard.

Allen, 52, began his coaching career at Texas A&M as a graduate assistant back in 1996. He took his first NFL coaching position with the Falcons as their defensive quality control coordinator in 2002 before working for the Saints and Broncos.

The Raiders hired Allen as their head coach in 2012 and he was going into his third year in the position before he was fired in Week 4. Allen returned to the Saints in 2015 and was promoted to defensive coordinator later that season.

The Saints opted to name Allen head coach following Sean Payton‘s decision to retire.

As the Raiders’ head coach, Allen posted a record of 8-28 (22.2 percent) over the course of three seasons.

As the Saints’ head coach, Allen notched a record of 18-25 with no playoff appearances.