Former Texas WR Isaiah Bond Announces He’s Signing With Browns

Former Texas WR Isaiah Bond announced Thursday that he will be signing with the Browns.

Adam Schefter reports that no deal has been finalized as of now.

Bond turned himself in to Frisco (TX) Police back in April for a matter related to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. He wound up going undrafted a few weeks later.

According to his agent, Damien Butler, the sexual assault case against Bond has been no-billed and he faces no further criminal charges.

Bond, 21, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal.

Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal this past offseason before committing to Texas in January 2023.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.