Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey Announces Retirement

Former Titans standout DT Jurrell Casey announced his retirement on Thursday.

Casey has been a free agent after an injury ended his lone season as a Denver Bronco last year. Ultimately he decided his body was telling him it was time to hang up the cleats.

“This is a proud day for Jurrell, his family and the Titans family,” Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk said. “There is no greater model for what a player can achieve both on the field and in the community than Jurrell. His five Pro Bowls and two Community Man of the Year awards are part of a tremendous legacy for others to follow. He has a passion for improving the lives of others that shines through in big ways with his work with multiple organizations in our community but also in the quieter, day-to-day interactions on a personal level. On the field, he was a force and helped establish a standard as we rebuilt a culture of success during his tenure, ultimately serving as a captain on the 2019 team that advanced to the AFC Championship Game. On behalf of our entire organization, I congratulate him on a fantastic career, and we will always consider him part of the Titans family. I look forward to seeing what is next for him because I know that no matter what is in store he will continue to make those around him better.”

Casey, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Titans back in 2011. He still had two years remaining on his five-year, $37.431 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $60.4 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed back in 2017.

Casey stood to make a base salary of $11.25 million for the 2020 season when he was traded to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick. Denver released him after one season.

For his career, Casey appeared in 142 games through 10 seasons primarily with the Titans. He recorded 508 total tackles, 72 tackles for loss, 51 sacks, eight forced fumbles, five recoveries and 16 pass defenses.

He made five straight Pro Bowls from 2015 through 2019 and was named second-team All-Pro by the AP in 2013.