Fred Warner Suffers Dislocated Ankle

Dianna Russini of the Athletic reports that 49ers LB Fred Warner suffered a dislocated right ankle during Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

According to Russini, Warner will meet with doctors in the coming days to determine what his timetable for return will be.

Either way, it’s likely Warner will head to injured reserve in the coming days.

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024 before he signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the team in 2025.

In 2025, Warner has appeared in and started six games for the 49ers, recording 29 tackles.