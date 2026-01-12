Fred Warner’s Chances To Return To Practice This Week ‘Not Very High’

Per Matt Barrows, 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said LB Fred Warner‘s chances to have his 21-day practice window opened this week are “not very high.”

It was previously reported that Warner was ahead of schedule in his recovery from a dislocated and fractured ankle. A playoff return for Warner was considered unlikely, but not impossible as of the end of the regular season, but it doesn’t seem as if the All-Pro will return to practice just yet.

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024 before he signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the team in 2025.

In 2025, Warner appeared in and started six games for the 49ers, recording 29 tackles.

We’ll have more on Warner as the news becomes available.