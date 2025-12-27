Playoff Return For 49ers LB Fred Warner Possible, But Not Likely

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers LB Fred Warner is ahead of schedule in terms of his rehab from a dislocated and fractured ankle.

According to Rapoport, a playoff return for Warner is “considered unlikely, though not impossible.”

If the 49ers are able to make it to the NFC Championship Game, then it opens the door for Warner to possible return to the lineup.

Rapoport also clarifies that even if Warner was to suit up, “it would likely be in spot duty” and not a situation where he could jeopardize further injury.

49ers GM John Lynch said on KNBR Radio recently that a return to the field at some point this season is possible: “I won’t put anything past him.”

“I think it’s a thing that will remain to be seen,” Lynch said. “But I know he’s putting his heart and soul and his incredible work ethic to work every single day in an effort to do that.”

Warner, 28, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of BYU in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.979 million deal in 2020 when he signed a five-year, $95 million extension in 2021.

He made a base salary of $15,300,000 in 2024 before he signed a three-year, $63 million contract extension with the team in 2025.

In 2025, Warner has appeared in and started six games for the 49ers, recording 29 tackles.