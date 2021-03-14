Free Agency Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Bills RT Daryl Williams spoke about re-signing with Buffalo for the 2021 season, giving praise to the organization including GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott: “I’m so happy. I really thank God we got this done. Beane, McDermott, my teammates, all my coaches made me comfortable from day one….I’m just glad to be back.” (Sal Capaccio)
- Williams’ three-year, $24 million contract includes $13.75 million guaranteed and a $5.4 million signing bonus. He stands to make base salaries of $1 million (guaranteed), $6.725 million ($4.35 million guaranteed for injury at signing, a full guarantee if he is on the roster for the 5th day of the 2022 league year), and $5.475 million. (Aaron Wilson)
Dolphins
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano report the Packers think they can sign RB Aaron Jones for less guaranteed money than what two consecutive franchise tags would have cost, $19.4 million.
- Fowler and Graziano add the Dolphins are gauging the top of the running back market and are seen as Green Bay’s top competitors for Jones.
- Fowler and Graziano mention the Packers and Dolphins are potentially in play to sign Colts WR T.Y. Hilton in free agency.
Jets
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini thinks the smart money is on the Jets trading QB Sam Darnold and he lists the Bears, Seahawks, Texans, 49ers and Washington as some potential teams who would be interested.
- Cimini points out that while Seahawks HC Pete Carroll didn’t overlap with Darnold at USC, he’s a big fan and Seattle has a history of trades with the Jets.
- In addition to 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne, CB K’Waun Williams and DE Kerry Hyder, Cimini says look for recently-released DE Ronald Blair as a candidate to join new Jets HC Robert Saleh in New York.
- Cimini adds to keep an eye on Packers C Corey Linsley, as he’d be a good scheme fit for the Jets’ new offense and allow them to move C Connor McGovern to guard.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note the Jets have done some digging on Bourne and Texans WR Will Fuller as potential free agent targets.
- The New York Jets have announced five hirings to their Athletic Care and Performance department, including Dr. Brad DeWeese as Director of High Performance, Matt Nicolini as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, Dr. Matt Sams as Director of Sports Science, Dr. Robert Sausaman as Assistant Director of High Performance, and Dr. Omar Ahmed as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes that Patriots QB Cam Newton‘s modest contract should be an indication that the team hasn’t promised him the starting job in 2020 and could still be active in adding to the position.
- A source close to Patriots RT Marcus Cannon tells Reiss the “writing is on the wall” in regards to his status with the team as a cut candidate following the addition of RT Trent Brown. New England would save $6.3 million by releasing Cannon.
- Reiss believes the Patriots could place the second-round tender on restricted free agent CB J.C. Jackson.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note there’s a sense the Patriots are ready to spend in free agency at a few different positions, including pass rusher. They mention Ravens OLB Yannick Ngakoue as a fit in the defense.
- The two say Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore is available for trade but he needs a new contract and that’s depressing his trade value. He’s due just $7 million in 2021.