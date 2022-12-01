Free Agent C Matt Paradis Cleared To Return From Torn ACL

According to Tom Pelissero, veteran free agent C Matt Paradis has received medical clearance to return to football activities.

Paradis tore his ACL in the final year of his contract with the Panthers last season and has been rehabbing the injury. Pelissero adds the veteran has received some interest from teams looking to bolster their offensive line depth.

Paradis, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2014. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and later signed to their practice squad.

Denver brought Paradis back on an exclusive rights contract before re-signing him to a one-year, $2.914 million restricted deal. Paradis departed for a three-year, $27 million contract with the Panthers back in 2019.

In 2021, Paradis appeared in and started eight games for the Panthers at center.