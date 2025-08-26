Free Agent CB Asante Samuel Jr Expected To Sign With Team In Second Half Of Season

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr is scheduled to undergo a CT scan in October to ensure that he’s had successful spinal fusion.

Fowler adds that Samuel Jr will look to sign with a team for the second half of the year, as he’s been in touch with “several teams” throughout the offseason.

Samuel, 25, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games at Florida State. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Samuel played out the final year of his four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that included a $2,613,050 signing bonus. He’s been testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2024, Samuel appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.

