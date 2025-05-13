Free Agent CB Rasul Douglas Also ‘Quietly’ Visited Dolphins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the former Bills CB Rasul Douglas “quietly visited” the Dolphins last weekend.

Jackson adds Miami made an offer, but the two sides did not come to an agreement. Douglas also had a visit with Seattle today, who’s in the market for a cornerback.

Douglas, 29, was a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2017. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers from the Eagles in September of 2020.

Douglas played out the final year of his four-year, $3.17 million contract and made a base salary of $754,750 for the 2020 season with Carolina. He later signed a one-year, $990,000 deal with the Raiders, but Las Vegas released him during camp.

He quickly caught on with the Texans but was among their final roster cuts. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and he was signed away by the Packers.

The Packers traded Douglas to the Bills on October 31st, 2023, in exchange for a third and a fifth-round draft pick. He played out the remainder of his deal with Buffalo.

In 2024, Douglas appeared in 15 games for the Bills, recording a total of 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five pass deflections.