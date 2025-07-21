Free Agent DT Khalil Davis To Announce Retirement

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports free agent DT Khalil Davis has decided to retire.

Davis, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers before being waived and claimed by the Colts.

Davis then made his way back onto the Buccaneers practice squad after moving on from Indianapolis. He later joined the Texans in 2024 and returned to the team last March. He was then traded to San Francisco in November last season for a 2026 seventh-round pick.

In his career, Davis appeared in 30 games for the Buccaneers, Colts, Texans and 49ers. He recorded 46 total tackles, three sacks, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two passes defended.