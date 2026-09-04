Free Agent OL Shaq Mason Won’t Face NFL Discipline From 2025 Incident

According to Mike Garafolo, free agent OL Shaq Mason has been informed that he will not face discipline for his 2025 domestic assault allegations.

Garafolo has been a free agent since March 2025 after being released by the Texans during the offseason.

Mason was arrested in Tennessee in August 2025 over allegations of domestic assault. He was apprehended by police during a traffic stop soon after the alleged incident took place.

Mason was booked on several charges, including one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, one count of harassment, and one count of driving on a suspended license.

Mason, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. New England traded Mason to the Buccaneers for a fifth-round pick in 2022.

He was due to make base salaries of $6.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of his deal, but the Buccaneers wound up restructuring his deal back in September of 2022 to create $6 million in cap space. He was traded to the Texans after just one season in a late-round pick swap.

The Texans released Mason back in March and there hasn’t been any reported interest in him since.

In 2024, Mason appeared in and started in 15 games for the Texans at guard.