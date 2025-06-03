Free Agent WR Gabriel Davis Visiting Steelers This Week

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports former Jaguars WR Gabriel Davis is heading to Pittsburgh for a free-agent visit with the Steelers on Thursday.

The Steelers have been looking for additional offensive playmakers since trading WR George Pickens to Dallas. Schefter adds they did inquire about Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith, but they are not expected to trade for him.

Davis, 26, was drafted by the Bills out of UCF in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year, $5.7 million rookie contract and made $2.7 million in 2023 under the PPE program.

He was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Jaguars. Jacksonville waived Davis this past offseason after he failed a physical.

In 2024, Davis has appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars and recorded 20 catches on 42 targets for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Davis and the Steelers as the news becomes available.