George Pickens Would ‘Love To Be Back’ With Cowboys

Cowboys WR George Pickens has put together an impressive season during his first year in Dallas.

The good news for Pickens is that he’s in the final year of his contract and positioned himself for a big-money free agent deal next year.

Even so, Pickens made it clear he would “love to be back” with the Cowboys if possible.

“I’d love to be back. Especially with [CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott], all the guys really,” Pickens said, per Jon Machota.

Dallas will have plenty of money to sign Pickens long term or even place the franchise tag on him if need be. However, it’s gonna be a lot to retain Pickens for the foreseeable future.

When asked about the franchise tag, Pickens said: “I’d probably have to wait until that comes. I can’t really see into the future.”

Pickens, 24, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2025, Pickens has appeared in 10 games and caught 58 passes for 908 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

