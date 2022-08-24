Giants Activating WR Sterling Shepard From PUP List

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that the team is activating WR Sterling Shepard from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday and he is returning to practice, according to Pat Leonard.

New York placed Shepard on the PUP list last month as he continued rehabbing from a torn Achilles injury he sustained in 2021. This marks his first practice since suffering his injury.

Shepard, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that makes him a free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Shepard appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 36 passes for 366 yards receiving and one touchdown.