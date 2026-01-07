Giants ‘All In’ On Pursuing John Harbaugh, Falcons Also Have Interest

According to Connor Hughes, the Giants are “all in” on pursuing former Ravens HC John Harbaugh.

Hughes adds the Giants will have competition from plenty of teams that view Harbaugh as the clear top coach available, and that he’s heard the Falcons are increasingly interested.

The Giants have been heavily connected to Harbaugh since he became available Tuesday, and were even reportedly preparing for the possibility they might have a shot at him before he was let go.

Other reports have pinpointed the Dolphins as a team to watch in the Harbaugh derby, although they still employ HC Mike McDaniel.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

However, the Ravens elected to move on after the 2025 season.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012. He has a record of 13-11 in the playoffs.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.