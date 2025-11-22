Giants Announce Four Moves For Week 12

The New York Giants announced a set of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 game.

The full list includes:

Giants elevated LB Swayze Bozeman and WR Dalen Cambre to their active roster.

and WR to their active roster. Giants activated RB Eric Gray from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Giants placed TE Thomas Fidone II on injured reserve.

Gray, 26, played two years at Tennessee and led the team in rushing both seasons before transferring to Oklahoma for his final two seasons. He finished second-team All-Big 12 in 2022.

The Giants drafted Gray in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.901 million rookie contract that included a $244,980 signing bonus.

In 2024, Gray appeared in all 17 games for the Giants for the Giants and rushed for 31 yards on 14 carries to go along with 10 receptions for 82 yards receiving.