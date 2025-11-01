Giants Announce Four Moves Including Elevating WR Ray-Ray McCloud

Thew New York Giants announced Saturday that they’ve officially processed four roster moves for Week 9.

The full list includes:

Giants elevated Zaire Barnes LB Ray-Ray McCloud III to their active roster. WRIII to their active roster.

Rico Payton from injured reserve. Giants activated CBfrom injured reserve.

Art Green on injured reserve. Giants placed CBon injured reserve.

McCloud, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Clemson. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off waivers soon after, before waiving him again, at which point McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. After playing out that deal, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Falcons.

Atlanta released McCloud last week and he caught on with the Giants sooner after.

In 2025, McCloud appeared in four games for the Falcons and caught six passes for 64 yards. As a returner, he brought back two punts for zero yards and four kicks for 91 yards.