Giants Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Giants announced four practice squad moves on Tuesday, including signing OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson, and LB Quincy Roche.

ROSTER MOVES Added to Practice Squad:

-OL Devery Hamilton

-DB Trenton Thompson

-LB Quincy Roche Released from Practice Squad:

In addition, the team also released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad.

Foster, 27, signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.51 million contract with the Bills, but was waived and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Buffalo promoted Foster to their active roster soon after and he managed to make the 53-man unit in 2019. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Foster had brief stints with the Packers, Washington, Dolphins, and Cowboys. New York signed him to a contract in March but placed him on IR in August and later cut him with a settlement.

In 2020, Foster appeared in four games and recorded two receptions for 37 yards, (18.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.