Giants Announce Four Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced four roster moves on Monday, clearing four more roster spots ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut rosters down to 53.

New York placed TE Chris Myarick on season-ending injured reserve with a broken hand and waived three players with injury designations, including G Wyatt Davis, CB Zyon Gilbert and OL Jack Anderson.

Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived.

The Giants later signed Myarick to their practice squad before elevating him to their active roster and eventually waiving him in January. Two days later, he was signed by the Bengals practice squad.

Myarick returned to the Giants on a futures contract this past February. He spent most of the season on the roster before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad late in the season.

In 2022, Myarick appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught seven passes for 65 yards receiving and one touchdown.