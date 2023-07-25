Giants Announce Nine Roster Moves

The New York Giants have announced nine roster moves.

WRs Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson, CB Aaron Robinson, DT D.J. Davidson and G Marcus McKethan (injured in a preseason practice) and DT A’Shawn Robinson will begin the season on the PUP list.

CB Leonard Johnson (knee) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

WR Jamison Crowder (calf) was placed on the non-football injury list. DT Vernon Butler was placed on reserve/did not report.

Shepard, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.944 million rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $41 million extension that includes $21.3 million guaranteed.

Shepard was set to make base salaries of $8.475 and $9.475 million in the final two years of his deal, however, the two sides agreed to a reworked deal that made him a free agent in 2023.

The Giants opted to bring him back on a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2022, Shepard appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 13 passes for 154 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.234 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted before signing with the Rams.

Los Angeles signed him to a two-year, $17 million contract before re-signing him to yet another deal for the 2022 season. He tore his meniscus back in November and missed the remainder of the season.

The Giants opted to sign Robinson to a contract this offseason.

In 2022, Robinson appeared in 10 games and recorded 42 tackles.