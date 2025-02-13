Giants Announce Six Coaching Hires Including Troy Brown

The New York Giants announced they have added six coaches to HC Brian Daboll’s staff for the 2025 season.

The list of new coaches hired is the following:

Secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator Marquand Manuel

CB coach Jeff Burris

Assistant QB coach Chad Hall

Offensive Assistant Troy Brown

Defensive Assistant Steven Ferentz

Defense Assistant Grant Morgan

Brown, 53, spent 15 years in the NFL as a WR for the Patriots where he won three Super Bowls. He began his coaching career with New England in 2020 as the RB and KR coach and was moved to WR coach from 2021 to 2023.

In 2024, Brown moved to skill development with the Patriots while coaching kick and punt returners. He was not retained after the team moved on from Jerod Mayo in favor of Mike Vrabel.