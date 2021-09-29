Giants Announce Six Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday.

Giants Helmet

The full list includes:

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

  1. TE Jake Hausmann
  2. DE Niko Lalos
  3. DT David Moa
  4. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  5. WR David Sills
  6. TE Chris Myarick
  7. QB Brian Lewerke
  8. WR Dante Pettis
  9. LB Trent Harris
  10. T Korey Cunningham
  11. G Cole Banwart
  12. DB Steven Parker
  13. C Jonotthan Harrison
  14. DB Jarren Williams
  15. DB Madre Harper
  16. LB Omari Cobb
  17. G Sam Jones

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Green Bay. 

Martinez later signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants last year. 

In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.

