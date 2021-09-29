Giants Announce Six Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday.
The full list includes:
- Giants signed LB Omari Cobb and G Sam Jones to their practice squad.
- Giants released WR Matt Cole, OT Foster Sarell and DT Willie Henry from their practice squad.
- Giants placed LB Blake Martinez on injured reserve.
Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:
- TE Jake Hausmann
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR David Sills
- TE Chris Myarick
- QB Brian Lewerke
- WR Dante Pettis
- LB Trent Harris
- T Korey Cunningham
- G Cole Banwart
- DB Steven Parker
- C Jonotthan Harrison
- DB Jarren Williams
- DB Madre Harper
- LB Omari Cobb
- G Sam Jones
Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Green Bay.
Martinez later signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants last year.
In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.
