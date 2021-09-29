Giants Announce Six Roster Moves

The New York Giants announced a series of roster moves on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Giants signed LB Omari Cobb and G Sam Jones to their practice squad.

and G to their practice squad. Giants released WR Matt Cole , OT Foster Sarell and DT Willie Henry from their practice squad.

OT and DT from their practice squad. Giants placed LB Blake Martinez on injured reserve.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Green Bay.

Martinez later signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants last year.

In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.