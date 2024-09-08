Giants Believe LB Carter Coughlin Suffered Torn Pectoral Muscle

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants believe LB Carter Coughlin suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the loss against the Vikings, which would likely end his season.

Coughlin, 27, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round out of Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.3 million deal that included a $101,144 signing bonus. He re-signed with the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Coughlin appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded nine total tackles.

We will have more on Coughlin as it becomes available.