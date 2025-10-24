Giants, Brian Daboll & Cam Skattebo All Fined For Violating Concussion Protocol

The NFL and the NFLPA announced a total of $315,000 worth of fines for the Giants, HC Brian Daboll and RB Cam Skattebo for interfering with the medical evaluation process of QB Jaxson Dart a few weeks ago.

Here’s the full release:

“In accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL and NFLPA conducted a joint review of the application of the concussion protocol involving New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart during the team’s Week Six game against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 9.

“The NFL and NFLPA reviewed the relevant reports and video and jointly interviewed members of the club medical staff, independent medical providers, coaches and players.

“After a thorough review, the parties concluded that the team medical staff and unaffiliated medical providers properly followed all of the steps required by the collectively bargained and administered concussion protocol in their evaluation of Mr. Dart.

“When the protocol is triggered, all gameday concussion evaluations must take place either in the sideline blue medical tent or in the locker room, to ensure that the player receives a thorough examination without distraction. The concussion protocol states that “only medical personnel deemed essential to the care of the athlete may be present for the tent and/or locker room evaluation. This includes the team physician best qualified to evaluate concussion, the club athletic trainer, and the sideline Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant.” No other individuals are permitted in the tent or locker room during an evaluation.

“The NFL and NFLPA concluded that the Giants violated the protocol when Head Coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo entered the medical tent and spoke with Mr. Dart before his evaluation was complete, creating the perception that they were interfering with Dart’s exam. While the parties agreed that Coach Daboll’s and Mr. Skattebo’s actions had no actual impact on the exam or the care that Mr. Dart received, their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements and therefore constituted a violation. The parties also noted that the Giants undertook immediate remedial steps to prevent any similar violation in the future, including by cooperating fully with the joint review, conducting additional training with club staff and players about proper use of the medical tent and taking additional steps to ensure that only permitted individuals are able to enter the medical tent during a concussion evaluation.

“As a result of the parties’ finding that the club violated the concussion protocol, the Giants were assessed a $200,000 fine. Separately, the NFL fined Coach Daboll $100,000 and Mr. Skattebo $15,000 for conduct detrimental to the league.”

Dart was injured during the team’s Week 6 game against the Eagles, which triggered a concussion evaluation from an independent doctor.

During the evaluation, both Daboll and Skattebo checked on Dart. Daboll was seeing yelling at the team doctor on the sideline and he later apologized for how he handled the situation.

The NFL began investigating it soon after, which ultimately resulted in the fines from today.