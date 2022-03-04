Giants CB James Bradberry Expected Draw Trade Interest

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Giants CB James Bradberry could be had in a trade if a team is interested.

According to Rapoport, NFL teams are expected to inquire about potential deals for Bradberry this offseason.

Rapoport explains that even though Bradberry is owed a big salary and is in the final year of his contract, it’s a position of need around the league for several teams, so he wouldn’t be surprised if the veteran corner ends up getting moved at some point.

Bradberry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal.

In 2021, Bradberry appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 47 tackles, four interceptions, a fumble recovery and 17 pass deflections.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants as the news is available.